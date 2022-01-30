UGX10M Fine for Labs Issuing Fake Covid-19 Test Results to Travelers

In short
Airlines currently pay 3,000 US Dollars to UCAA for carrying each inadmissible passenger namely a terrorist, those who lack a visa, or have expired passports.
UCAA now wants laboratories to pay the same amount for each fake or forged test result issued to a traveler.
UGX10M Fine for Labs Issuing Fake Covid-19 Test Results to Travelers30 Jan 2022, 20:01 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Security Health Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.