Joan Akello
20:06

UGX10M Fine for Labs Issuing Fake Covid-19 Test Results to Travelers

30 Jan 2022, 20:01 Comments 222 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Security Health Report
In short
Airlines currently pay 3,000 US Dollars to UCAA for carrying each inadmissible passenger namely a terrorist, those who lack a visa, or have expired passports.


UCAA now wants laboratories to pay the same amount for each fake or forged test result issued to a traveler.

 

