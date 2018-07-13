UGX178M Maternity Ward Constructed in Nakaseke

The Newly constructed Maternity Ward at Kirema Health Center 111. It was constructed by AFIADI with support from I Bambini Di Antonio Limited Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The facility was constructed by Church of Uganda in 1950s to offer health services to people of Kapeeka Sub County in Nakaseke district.However, rebels of the then National Resistance Army-NRA, vandalized the health centre between 1981-1986 guerrilla war, leaving it in sorry state.