Police Remains Top Violator of Human Rights – UHRC

The Police, with 419 cases recorded against it in 2017, was followed by private individuals with 210 complaints and Uganda Peoples Defense Forces UPDF with 44. The Cases against the police, however, show a decline in violations from the 620 that was recorded the previous year.
Police Remains Top Violator of Human Rights – UHRC8 Jun 2018, 14:04 Comments 209 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
