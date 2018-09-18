Davidson Ndyabahika
17:47

UHRC Asks Gov't to Incorporate SDGs into NDP III

18 Sep 2018, 17:47 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
Sylvia Nabatanzi Muwebwa, the Equal Opportunity Commission Chairperson together with the UHRC chairperson Med S.K. Kaggwa addressing media at UHRC offices in Kampala Davidson Ndyabahika

Sylvia Nabatanzi Muwebwa, the Equal Opportunity Commission Chairperson together with the UHRC chairperson Med S.K. Kaggwa addressing media at UHRC offices in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Medi S.K. Kaggwa, the UHRC chairperson said that the achievement of the SDGs has a direct bearing on the fulfilment of social and economic rights globally.

 

Tagged with: med s.k. kaggwa 5th annual conference on economic social and cultural rights in uganda
Mentioned: uganda human rights commission –uhrc public interest law clinic –pilac equal opportunities commission uganda consortium on corporate accountability food rights alliance strengthening human rights research and education in sub saharan africa

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.