In short
Medi S.K. Kaggwa, the UHRC chairperson said that the achievement of the SDGs has a direct bearing on the fulfilment of social and economic rights globally.
UHRC Asks Gov't to Incorporate SDGs into NDP III18 Sep 2018, 17:47 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
Sylvia Nabatanzi Muwebwa, the Equal Opportunity Commission Chairperson together with the UHRC chairperson Med S.K. Kaggwa addressing media at UHRC offices in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
