Hafitha Issa
18:49

UHRC Asks Public to Comply to Covid-19 Guidelines

25 Mar 2020, 18:48 Comments 73 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Misc Report
Uganda Human Rights Commission Acting Chairperson Dr. Katebalirwe Amooti

In short
Amooti says that the public should appreciate the fact that human rights can be limited for purposes of public order, public health, public security and public morality.

 

