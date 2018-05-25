UHRC Blames Rampant Kidnap Cases On Security Lapses

In short
The commission says that the inspite of promises made by police and government to solve the kidnaps and murders, nothing has happened yet because there are many administrative weaknesses in the two bodies
UHRC Blames Rampant Kidnap Cases On Security Lapses25 May 2018, 15:17 Comments 201 Views Crime Updates
L-rR; Meddie B Mulumba, Commissioner UHRC, Kaggwawas and Margaret Ejang, Undersecretary UHRC addressing the press Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.