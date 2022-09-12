UHRC Boss Questions Preventive Arrests By Security Personnel

UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya speaking to CMI officers at School of Military Intelligence located in Migyera, Nakasongola. On right is Dep CMI chief Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo and OHCHR Rep Robert Kotchani

In short

Wangadya made the remarks while opening the four days’ high-level Human Rights Training for divisional intelligence of officers of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) at the School of Military Intelligence located in Migyera town council, Nakasongola district.