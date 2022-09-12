Brian Luwaga
21:08

UHRC Boss Questions Preventive Arrests By Security Personnel

12 Sep 2022, 20:59 Comments 119 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Human rights Updates
UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya speaking to CMI officers at School of Military Intelligence located in Migyera, Nakasongola. On right is Dep CMI chief Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo and OHCHR Rep Robert Kotchani

UHRC Chairperson Mariam Wangadya speaking to CMI officers at School of Military Intelligence located in Migyera, Nakasongola. On right is Dep CMI chief Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo and OHCHR Rep Robert Kotchani

In short
Wangadya made the remarks while opening the four days’ high-level Human Rights Training for divisional intelligence of officers of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) at the School of Military Intelligence located in Migyera town council, Nakasongola district.

 

Tagged with: Human Rights Preventive arrests Torture
Mentioned: Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights School of Military Intelligence Uganda Human Rights Commission - UHRC chieftancy military intelligence

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.