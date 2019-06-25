Harriet Kajobe the regional Human Rights Officer West Nile speaking about the investigations into Arua Chaos and torture allegations as Tonny Ojok and Alfred Okethoyot of ACTV look on on Tuesday.

In short

More than 15 people reportedly sustained injuries in the fracas pitting government forces against supporters of people power, a political pressure group led by Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. The group was in Arua to campaign for an independent candidate Kassiano Wadri, the eventual winner of the race.