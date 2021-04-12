In short
Muganga, 24, a taxi conductor was kidnapped on December 21 2020, from Kabembe Stage along Kayunga road in Mukono North. He spent 53 days in detention at an unknown facility going through torture.
UHRC Letter Not Enough for Muganga to Get Medication Top story12 Apr 2021, 07:14 Comments 298 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: African Center for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims Muganga Karim Uganda Human Rights Commission
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.