UHRC Probes Abuses During COVID-19 Directives Enforcement in Luwero

Sulaiman Wasswa a resident of Mabanda village in Luwero town council. He is nursing bone fracture after he was beaten up by Policemen during enforcement of Presidential directives on curfew

In short

At least two people have reportedly been killed and scores injured during operations conducted by Policemen to enforce the directives that were given by President Yoweri Museveni to mainly limit crowds and person to person interactions in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.