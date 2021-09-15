UHRC Probes Abuses During COVID-19 Directives Enforcement in Luwero

In short
At least two people have reportedly been killed and scores injured during operations conducted by Policemen to enforce the directives that were given by President Yoweri Museveni to mainly limit crowds and person to person interactions in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
UHRC Probes Abuses During COVID-19 Directives Enforcement in Luwero15 Sep 2021, 19:22 Comments 108 Views Luweero, Uganda Crime Updates
Sulaiman Wasswa a resident of Mabanda village in Luwero town council. He is nursing bone fracture after he was beaten up by Policemen during enforcement of Presidential directives on curfew
