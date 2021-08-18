In short
Kisoro District alone has offered 620 acres of land located in Kibaya in Rukudno Town Council, on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The District Chairman Alex Girishaka, said the planned industrial park not only has a strategic international location but would easily be fed by a network of road and air communication networks as well as resources.
UIA Gets Free Land for Development of Industrial Parks in Western Uganda
18 Aug 2021
