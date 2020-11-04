In short
Rt. Rev. Archmandrite Constantine Mbonabingi, the UJCC Executive Secretary, says the giveaway of Bugoma forest doesn’t only affect the people of Bunyoro but the entire Country as Uganda moves to oil and gas production.
UJCC Joins Struggle to Protect Bugoma Forest Top story4 Nov 2020, 17:32 Comments 238 Views Kikube, Uganda Religion Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bugoma Forest Hoima Sugar Limited UJCC bunyoro kitara kingdom
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.