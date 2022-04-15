In short
In his message read by the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Rt Rev Dr Antony Zziwa, the chairperson of UJCC, noted that as Christians gear up for Easter celebrations, many people have been stressed by COVID-19, which affected many businesses living many starving.
UJCC Leaders Urge Faithful to Help the Needy Amid Hiked Commodity Prices Top story15 Apr 2022, 17:36 Comments 384 Views Religion Report
Metropolitan Jeronymos Muzeeyi of Orthodox Church, Church of Uganda Archbishop Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr Paul Ssemogerere
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.