Namugabi Eva
08:37

UJCC to Hold Three Days of Prayers for Peaceful Elections

2 Jan 2021, 08:21 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Religion Media Breaking news
Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga after the Mass at the Cathedral together with Politicians in Atendence

Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga after the Mass at the Cathedral together with Politicians in Atendence

In short
According to Lwanga, since the elections are getting closer, it is important to pray to God for him to be merciful and ensure that peace prevails in the country.

 

Tagged with: UJCC three day praye archbishop kizito lwanga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.