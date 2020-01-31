In short
The withdrawal agreement will enter into force upon the UK's exit from the EU, on 31 January 2020 at midnight. From that time on, the UK will no longer be an EU member state and will be considered as a third country. The exit leaves the European Union with 27 members.
UK Leaves European Union After 47 years Top story31 Jan 2020, 19:49 Comments 75 Views Business and finance Politics Misc Updates
Tagged with: BREXIT European Union
Mentioned: Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Uganda European Development Fund European Union
