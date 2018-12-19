The MPs were arrested on final day of campaigns for Arua by election for allegedly stoning Museveni car Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The debate scheduled for January 8, 2019, will be drawn from a motion sponsored by Stockton South legislator, Dr Paul Williams. The motion was tabled on December 3, 2018, and has been put on the schedule for debate early next year. A total of 20 UK Members of Parliament have signed to support the motion.