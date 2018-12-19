In short
The debate scheduled for January 8, 2019, will be drawn from a motion sponsored by Stockton South legislator, Dr Paul Williams. The motion was tabled on December 3, 2018, and has been put on the schedule for debate early next year. A total of 20 UK Members of Parliament have signed to support the motion.
UK Parliament to Debate Arua Fracas
The MPs were arrested on final day of campaigns for Arua by election for allegedly stoning Museveni car Login to license this image from 1$.
