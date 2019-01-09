Blanshe Musinguzi
UK Rejects Demands for Travel Ban on Gov't Leaders

9 Jan 2019, 07:38 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
Baldwin said Museveni visited UK twice in 2018, an indication that political relations have been revitalised State House Photo

During a debate on Tuesday in the House of Commons on democracy in Uganda, Stockton South MP Dr Paul Williams proposed that UK imposes a travel ban on government officials who are corrupt and accused of violation of human rights.

 

