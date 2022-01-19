Joan Akello
UK Sponsors Five African Female Scientists for Health Research

19 Jan 2022 Entebbe, Uganda

In short
The National Institute for Health Research is among key partners of the East Africa Consortium for Clinical Research-EACCR. The partnership involves 23 research institutions and universities in Uganda, Kenya, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, and the consortium's Secretariat is hosted at Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI.

 

