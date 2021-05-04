ULC Fails to Acount for Land Compensation for Past 18 Months

In short
Veronica Eragu Bichetero, the Committee Chairperson asked the commission members to avail a three-year compensation list, but the commission pleaded to say they have none and searching for the files were difficult.
ULC Fails to Acount for Land Compensation for Past 18 Months4 May 2021, 17:27 Comments 130 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ndeeba Church land Uganda Land commission compensation fraud in land list of compensation lusanja compensation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.