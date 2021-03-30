Olive Nakatudde
ULC to Parliament: Kyambogo Land Belongs to Buganda Kingdom

30 Mar 2021, 21:06 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report

Appearing before the committee, Byenkya explained that the land occupied by Kyambogo University belongs to the Buganda Kingdom royal family, adding that it was erroneously allocated to the university. She says that it was an error for ULC to issue a free hold title yet the land belongs to Buganda Kingdom, which is mailo land.

 

