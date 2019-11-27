In short
Dr Frank Asiimwe, the chairman of the Uganda Medical Association in charge of welfare said that some medical training institutions just pass out students to beat off competition, yet when they graduate they end up failing to practice or offering substandard service.
Medical Association Calls for Standard Exam for Graduating Doctors
27 Nov 2019
Kampala, Uganda
