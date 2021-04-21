Umeme Arrests Over 20 People in Crack Down on Illegal Power Users in Pallisa

In short
John Wamanya, the Umeme Metering Services manager in charge of Kampala East and North Region, said the crackdown was intended to curb illegal power connections and thefts which have caused huge financial losses to the company but also to ensure the customers are safe and also reduce on vandalism.
Umeme Arrests Over 20 People in Crack Down on Illegal Power Users in Pallisa21 Apr 2021, 19:06 Comments 106 Views Palisa, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.