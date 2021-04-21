AYUBU KIRINYA
Umeme Arrests Over 20 People in Crack Down on Illegal Power Users in Pallisa

Some of the Pallisa residents arrested over illegal connections on the police truck

John Wamanya, the Umeme Metering Services manager in charge of Kampala East and North Region, said the crackdown was intended to curb illegal power connections and thefts which have caused huge financial losses to the company but also to ensure the customers are safe and also reduce on vandalism.

 

