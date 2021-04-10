Nebert Rugadya
Umeme Calls for Sensitization on Power Payment

Kampala, Uganda

In short
In March several people using the prepaid electricity system, Yaka complained that they have been made to pay the 3,660 monthly service fees twice a month. Others got as little power as 0.5 kWh (units) for 10,000 Shillings, instead of the average usual of 20 units.

 

