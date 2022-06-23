Umeme Earmarks Over UGX12B to Revamp Power Lines in Bugisu

In short
According to Robert Mubiru, the Programs Execution Manager at Umeme Limited, the refurbishment of the lines will start next month, to be completed by November and they are going to renew most of the lines which have become weak leading to continuous power outages.
Umeme Earmarks Over UGX12B to Revamp Power Lines in Bugisu23 Jun 2022, 13:46 Comments 88 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Business and finance Updates
