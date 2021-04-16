Umeme Ends "Corrective" Deductions on Customers' Accounts

In short
“By the time the directive was made we were actually at the tail-end of the rectification process, and 500,000 accounts were affected by the technical hitch in December”, said Kawujju.
This was also confirmed by the head of Corporate and Consumer Affairs at ERA, Julius Wandera.
Umeme Ends "Corrective" Deductions on Customers' Accounts16 Apr 2021, 07:43 Comments 224 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Mentioned: ERA UMEME limited
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.