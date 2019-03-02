Blanshe Musinguzi
Umeme License Modification Delayed by a Month

The process which started mid last year was supposed to end on February 28, 2019, and the modifications were supposed to take effect on Friday, March 1, 2019. But a delay in the submission of new comments affected the timelines. Umeme now has up to Monday, March 4, to file its response to the comments, before a final decision by the board.

 

