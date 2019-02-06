UMEME Loses UGX 900m in Northern Uganda Power Outages

UMEME's engineer assessing the damages caused by the bush fire at the Spinning Mill Installation in Lira town Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The northern Uganda towns of Gulu, Lira and Kitgum, among others, have faced dire power outages in the recent past, mainly as a result of bush burning and vandalism. The notable affected areas by bush fire includes, Lira town, Puranga, Agweng in Lira district and Ibuje in Apac district among others.