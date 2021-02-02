UMEME Office Closed Over Unpaid sh6 Million Bill

In short
The office, located along Gulu Avenue was locked up at around 8am by a team of enforcement officers led by Moses Abonga, the Laroo Division Chairman.
UMEME Office Closed Over Unpaid sh6 Million Bill2 Feb 2021, 15:29 Comments 188 Views Gulu, Uganda Business and finance Local government Northern Breaking news
UMEME office closed by Laroo Division authorities over unpaid property tax -Photo by Jesse Johnson James
In short
Tagged with: Gulu Avenue Laroo Division Moses Abonga, the Laroo Division Chairman UMEME Office in Gulu Closed Over Unpaid Property Tax
Mentioned: Gulu Avenue Laroo Division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.