Umeme Opens Assault Case Against Ruhinda North MP Tayebwa

Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa, is in trouble after Umeme has opened a case against him on allegations of assaulting its contractor who had disconnected him from a transmission line on which he had illegally been connected.
Umeme Opens Assault Case Against Ruhinda North MP Tayebwa28 Aug 2020
Tagged with: Hon. Thomas Tayebwa. Peter Kaujju.
