Umeme Opens Assault Case Against Ruhinda North MP Tayebwa

28 Aug 2020, 17:49 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Ruhinda North MP, Thomas Tayebwa, is in trouble after Umeme has opened a case against him on allegations of assaulting its contractor who had disconnected him from a transmission line on which he had illegally been connected.

 

