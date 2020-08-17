In short
Umeme said in its half-year financials published today that the company's profits had dropped to 22 billion Shillings in the six months to June 2020 from 61 billion Shillings earned in the same period in 2019.
Umeme Profits Fall By 64% in First Six Months of 2020
