This means a cumulative increase of 1.4 million customers in seven years and addition of 200,000 customers to the power grid per year. The information is contained in the UMEME Performance Parameters for 2019 to 2025 currently being scrutinised by the regulator, Electricity Regulatory Authority.
UMEME Projects To Increase Customer Base To 2.7 Million By 2025
23 Nov 2018
