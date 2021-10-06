Dominic Ochola
Umeme Stuck with 250,000 Power Connection Applications

6 Oct 2021, 08:01 Comments 266 Views Gulu, Uganda Science and technology Politics Business and finance Updates
The newly refurbished Umeme power substation in Gulu City

In short
the Umeme Managing Director, Selestino Babungi, says that they are distressed with over a quarter-million applicants whom they can’t connect because the Government has not honoured its obligation of providing the vital fund.

 

