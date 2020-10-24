In short
Haj Ramadhan Mugalu the UMSC Secretary General and acting secretary for information broke the news to Muslims at the Old Kampala Based National Mosque, saying that although it has been their plan for the past few years to establish a national Muslim television channel, covid-19 fueled the idea of speeding up its realization.
UMSC acquires Television to overcome covid-19 Barriers
Mufti Mubajje recieving congragulatory gestures from muslims after the announcement was made by Muagalu at UMSC old Kampala
