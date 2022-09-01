UMSC Wants Affirmative Action for Muslims, Recognition of Madrasa Education

In short
"For over one hundred years, Muslims have had a systemic raw deal in many aspects of education. The Colonial government placed the sector in the hands of Christian missionaries who used public resources to their advantage. This imbalance needs to be corrected by deliberately creating a special grant for established Muslim primary and secondary schools, and post-secondary institutions to beef up their infrastructure," Sheikh Cucu told the commission.
UMSC Wants Affirmative Action for Muslims, Recognition of Madrasa Education1 Sep 2022, 18:06 Comments 80 Views Education Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.