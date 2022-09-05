UN, Government Want Uniform Standards for Food and Agricultural Products in Africa

In short
Speaking at the meeting which will be on until the 13th of September, Dr. Bayo Fatunmbi, the Acting World Health Organisation Representative to Uganda said they recently did an assessment of the food safety situation in the country and generated evidence that they will use to evaluate the gaps that can be filled in the country to be able to match with globally acceptable standards.
UN, Government Want Uniform Standards for Food and Agricultural Products in Africa5 Sep 2022, 21:08 Comments 66 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: food safety
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.