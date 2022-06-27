steven Ariong
UN Human Rights Representative Praises ASTU for Respecting Human Rights in Karamoja

27 Jun 2022, 11:30 Comments 177 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates

Mr.Robert Kotchani the UN human right country representative in Uganda said ASTU personnel constitute one of the forces that have respected human rights, and called upon other state agencies such as UPDF and regular police to follow their example.

 

