A farmer who recliamed part of the Namesti landslide spot in Budada District. The Africa Climate Week provides a forafor discussion on how such vulnerbale persons can be helped to adapt to Climatic Changes

In short

It had been hoped that Uganda would still later in the year host the event as earlier planned.



A statement from UN Climate Change Secretariat’s Regional Collaboration Centre-Kampala confirms that the meeting will not take place this year.