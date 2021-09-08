In short
The COVID-19 pandemic, which was facilitated or amplified by our hyper-connected society, demonstrated in the clearest form possible that there are no borders or boundaries that can contain disasters. While this interconnectivity has been globally recognized for COVID-19, it equally applies to many other large-scale disasters which took place in 2020/2021.
UN Report Finds That Recent Disasters Were Interconnected
8 Sep 2021
Heavy rains swept across western Germany in July 2021. Dozens died amid devastating floods. Closer home the 2020 locusts and the COVID 19 disasters are examples of inverconnected disasters
