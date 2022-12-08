In short
On Thursday, the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHR) released a press statement confirming that M23 rebels killed at least 131 civilians, among them 102 men, 17 women, and 12 children during acts of reprisals against the civilian population in the two villages.
UN Report Pins M23 Rebels On Killings of 131 Civillians in Kishishe
8 Dec 2022
