UN Resident Coordinator Gives Hope to Child Abuse Survivors

She encouraged the survivors to overcome traditional beliefs and culture by embracing education and ensuring they complete school and become future leaders. Malango said there were opportunities for the survivors to make a turnaround and take charge of their own future by staying in school by attaining higher levels of education.
UN Resident Coordinator Gives Hope to Child Abuse Survivors16 Sep 2020, 05:51 Comments 197 Views Amudat, Uganda Human rights Education Updates
Her Excellency Rosa Malango arrives at Alakas Girls' Primary School where 26 girls have taken refuge after running away from forced marraige
