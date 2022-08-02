UN Sets New Targets to Tackle HIV in Children

In short
Concerned by the stalling of progress for children, and the widening gap between children and adults, UNAIDS, UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) have brought together a global alliance to ensure that no child living with HIV is denied treatment by the end of the decade and to prevent new infant HIV infections.
UN Sets New Targets to Tackle HIV in Children2 Aug 2022, 12:33 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: HIV in children
Mentioned: Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) The World Health Organization – WHO
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.