Christopher Kisekka
09:35

UNATU, Museveni Disagree Over Pay Rise for Science Teachers

13 Oct 2021, 09:21 Comments 228 Views Kololo Airstrip, Prince Charles Drive, Kampala, Uganda Education Report
President Yoweri Museveni delivering his State of Nation Address at Kololo.

President Yoweri Museveni delivering his State of Nation Address at Kololo.

In short
Speaking at the National Teachers Day celebrations at Kololo ceremonial grounds, Filbert Baguma the UNATU General Secretary noted that the idea of preferring science teachers is wrong and a sign of discrimination among the teachers and other government workers who are not scientists.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.