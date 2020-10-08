UNATU Raises Concern Over Safety of Teachers When Schools Re-open

In short
Filbert Baguma, the Secretary-General of UNATU says the SOPs and guidelines recently issued do not answer all the worries that teachers have. He says teachers are worried about measures that will keep them safe from Covid-19.
UNATU Raises Concern Over Safety of Teachers When Schools Re-open8 Oct 2020, 17:42 Comments 89 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Re-opening of Schools
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.