UNATU Raises Concern Over Safety of Teachers When Schools Re-open

8 Oct 2020
A teacher attending to learners Courtesy Photo

Filbert Baguma, the Secretary-General of UNATU says the SOPs and guidelines recently issued do not answer all the worries that teachers have. He says teachers are worried about measures that will keep them safe from Covid-19.

 

