UNATU Recommends Extension of Primary School Cycle to Eight Years Top story

15 Nov 2022
Filbert Baguma, the UNATU national Secretary General

In short
In its proposal presented by the General Secretary, Filbert Bates Baguma, the teachers’ Union wants the education structure to comprise of 2 years of pre-primary, 8 years of primary, 3 years of lower post-primary, and 2 years at Junior College or Advanced Level before a learner moves to an institution of higher learning.

 

