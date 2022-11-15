In short
In its proposal presented by the General Secretary, Filbert Bates Baguma, the teachers’ Union wants the education structure to comprise of 2 years of pre-primary, 8 years of primary, 3 years of lower post-primary, and 2 years at Junior College or Advanced Level before a learner moves to an institution of higher learning.
UNATU Recommends Extension of Primary School Cycle to Eight Years Top story15 Nov 2022, 18:31 Comments 220 Views Education Report
In short
