UNBS Cautions Agro Processors on Quality Food Standards

In short
Ronald Ahimbisibwe, the head of small and medium enterprises at UNBS explains that they have embarked on a campaign on ensuring that agro-processors meet the required standards so that they produce quality food which is suitable for human consumption.
UNBS Cautions Agro Processors on Quality Food Standards31 Aug 2022, 14:59 Comments 84 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Agro processors Quality UNBS
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.