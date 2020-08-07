UNBS Certifies Four More Companies to Produce Face-Masks

Boxes of Masks made by Southern range Nyanza Limited (Nytil), one of the companies certified to produce non-surgical masks in Uganda

In short

The companies certified are Amani Health and Beauty Products – SMC Ltd located in Bukoto Kampala, Crane Clothing Company – SMC Ltd in Bugiri Municipality, Cleaning & General Supplies Enterprises (U) Ltd (CGS) in Kyebando – Kampala and X-ERA Limited based in Kamwokya along Old Kiira Road. This brings the number of satisfied companies to 49.