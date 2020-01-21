Mwesigwa Alon
18:30

UNBS Closes City Bakeries over Poor Hygiene

21 Jan 2020, 18:30 Comments 141 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
Filthy baking area of Outlet Bakery at Freedom City in Kampala

Filthy baking area of Outlet Bakery at Freedom City in Kampala

In short
The bakeries include that of Capital Shoppers in Ntinda and Nakawa branches, Tuskys supermarket Ntinda and Nansana branches, and Mega Standard on Burton Street. Others are S&S supermarket in Nkumba and Outlet bakery at freedom city.

 

Tagged with: bakeries hygiene capital shoppers

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.