Ochola O. Dominic
17:44

UNBS Does Not Have Capacity to Protect Ugandans Against Fake Goods - MPs

15 Mar 2022, 17:41 Comments 79 Views Tourism Business and finance Parliament Report
UNBS Executive Director David Livingstone Ebiru swearing an oath before Parliament's Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industries. Credit URN_Dominic Ochola

UNBS Executive Director David Livingstone Ebiru swearing an oath before Parliament's Committee on Tourism, Trade and Industries. Credit URN_Dominic Ochola

In short
The Mbarara City South Division Member of parliament and Committee Chairperson, Mwine Mpaka, argues that the entity does not have the capacity to protect Ugandans from consuming sub-standard goods.

 

Tagged with: Counterfeit and Consumer Protection Bill Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises - MSMEs. Pre-Export Verification of Conformity to Standards Program (PVoC) counterfeit goods
Mentioned: Mbarara City South Division Uganda National Bureau of Standards – UNBS

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.