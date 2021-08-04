UNBS Eases Certification, Warns Offenders

In short
The Manager, Market Surveillance Daniel Arorwa, this is intentional because some manufacturers tend to relax on standards especially when they have already got their certificates. He says informing them of an impending visit would therefore give them chance to hide the violations they have been committing against the certificates they have.
UNBS Eases Certification, Warns Offenders4 Aug 2021, 17:21 Comments 158 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: UNBS Certification Costs
Mentioned: UNBS
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.