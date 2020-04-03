Mwesigwa Alon
UNBS Names Companies with Fake Sanitizers

3 Apr 2020, 07:55 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
Most of the Sanitizers on the market are fake

The standards body said in a notice on Thursday evening that the public should not buy particular companies’ products. It said, “this is aimed at protecting consumers from buying sanitizers that do not comply with standards and harmful to their health, in the wake of COVID-19.”

 

