UNBS Names Companies with Fake Sanitizers

In short
The standards body said in a notice on Thursday evening that the public should not buy particular companies’ products. It said, “this is aimed at protecting consumers from buying sanitizers that do not comply with standards and harmful to their health, in the wake of COVID-19.”
UNBS Names Companies with Fake Sanitizers3 Apr 2020, 07:55 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.